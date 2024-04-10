Former PM Chandrashekhar's son Neeraj Shekhar included in BJP's latest list for LS polls

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, from the Balia Lok Sabha seat as the party released its 10th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party named its sitting MP SS Ahluwalia as the candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Ahluwalia currently represents Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The BJP, in its 10th list, announced candidates for a total of 9 Lok Sabha seats, seven in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Chandigarh and West Bengal.

According to the list, Paras Nath Rai will contest the Lok Sabha election from Ghazipur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

