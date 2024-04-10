South Korea opposition parties projected to retain majority in legislature -exit poll
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party and its allies were projected to retain a majority by winning up to 197 seats in Wednesday's elections for the single-chamber, 300-seat legislature, an exit poll conducted jointly by three television networks showed.
