BJP changed public perception towards politicians, politics: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said political parties make big promises in their manifestos but forget those after assuming power.We have overcome the crisis of confidence in politics.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:05 IST
The BJP has changed the public's perception towards politicians and politics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a campaign rally for the BJP's Saharanpur candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, Singh said, ''A few years ago, there was a perception that politicians speak lies to seek votes and go away. They don't care about the public or the nation. This was the common perception towards politicians and political parties.'' ''We have changed this perception. It is our character that we do what we say. Earlier, it was the norm to think that a politician would lie but we changed this perception,'' Singh added.

The defence minister said political parties make big promises in their manifestos but forget those after assuming power.

''We have overcome the crisis of confidence in politics. We had promised to revoke Article 370 and we did it after assuming power. We had promised to abolish triple talaq and we did it after getting a majority in Parliament,'' Singh said.

