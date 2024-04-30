Indian Navy's Evolution into a Formidable Force: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Praises Transformation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:03 IST
Over the years, our Navy has evolved into combat ready, cohesive, credible, future-proof force: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
