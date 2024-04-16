Incoming Singapore PM says Lee to serve as senior minister - media
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:43 IST
Singapore Prime Minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong told media on Tuesday the city-state's incumbent leader Lee Hsien Loong would serve as a senior minister in his cabinet
Wong is due to take over from Lee on May 15.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Lawrence Wong
- Wong
- Lee Hsien Loong
