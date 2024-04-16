Stalin campaigns in Kolathur for party's North Chennai candidate

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday canvassed votes in his Assembly constituency Kolathur here for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, going on a door-to-door campaign.

Seeking votes for the party's North Chennai candidate, current MP Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, the CM also covered his constituency on an open-top four-wheeler.

He went on a door-to-door campaign, distributing pamphlets to local residents and sought their support for Veeraswamy.

Campaigning ends on Wednesday.

