Stalin campaigns in Kolathur for party's North Chennai candidate
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:25 IST
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday canvassed votes in his Assembly constituency Kolathur here for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, going on a door-to-door campaign.
Seeking votes for the party's North Chennai candidate, current MP Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, the CM also covered his constituency on an open-top four-wheeler.
He went on a door-to-door campaign, distributing pamphlets to local residents and sought their support for Veeraswamy.
Campaigning ends on Wednesday.
