"We are going to win 20/20...," Congress's Chennithala says UDF will sweep LS polls in Kerala

With the date of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha election nearing in Kerala, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning all 20 parliamentary seats in the state. Talking to ANI, he said that the political situation in Kerala is favourable to the Congress and the United Democratic Front, the alliance the party leads in the state.

"The situation is very conducive for UDF, we are going to win 20/20. In the last Parliament election, we won 19/20, now the situation is favourable for the Congress party and UDF," Chennithala told ANI. Meanwhile, terming the election as the contest to protect India's constitution and values, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that the main question before the voters in Kerala is whether they want victory for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is opposed to the "anti-people politics of the Sangh Parivar," or they want victory for the UDF, which is "aligned to the BJP's policies."

"Protecting the country's constitution and values is paramount in this election. Will the LDF, staunchly opposed to the anti-people politics of the Sangh Parivar, emerge victorious? Or should the UDF, aligned with BJP's policies, prevail? This question lies in the hands of the voters," Vijayan said in a press conference here. Exuding a big win for the CPI(M)-led LDF in the upcoming polls, he said that it is expected that in Kerala the results will be exact opposite of what happened in 2019, when the Congress-led UDF won 19 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats.

"With only nine days remaining until the election, I've campaigned in 13 constituencies so far. It's looking like a big win for the LDF in Kerala. It is expected that the exact opposite result of 2019 will happen in Kerala this time. The BJP and the NDA front, led by the BJP, will be relegated to third place or negligible status in all constituencies," Vijayan said. Kerala, whose all 20 constituencies go to the poll on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, is witnessing high-voltage political activities on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holding campaign rallies in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the Congress party had won 15 seats, its allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)