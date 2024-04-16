Left Menu

German foreign minister to head to Israel to urge de-escalation

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:43 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Israel on Tuesday for discussions on how to prevent an escalation of tensions in the region following Iran's attack over the weekend, she said in Berlin.

"It is incredibly important for us as the German federal government in these fragile times that we all work together to contribute to de-escalation for the entire region," said Baerbock at a news conference with her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

