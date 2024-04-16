German foreign minister to head to Israel to urge de-escalation
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Israel on Tuesday for discussions on how to prevent an escalation of tensions in the region following Iran's attack over the weekend, she said in Berlin.
"It is incredibly important for us as the German federal government in these fragile times that we all work together to contribute to de-escalation for the entire region," said Baerbock at a news conference with her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli military hits building in Lebanon harboring senior Hezbollah figure
Israel makes it easier to acquire medical rehabilitation devices
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s hernia operation was successful, hospital says
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat, no casualties
More than 2,700 arrests made since start of Israel's 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities