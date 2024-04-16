Argentina buys 24 F-16 jets for air force, president says
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:12 IST
Argentina has bought 24 F-16 jets for its air force, President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri said in a video posted on X on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
