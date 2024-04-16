"Congress has never respected the Constitution," says Sarbananda Sonowal

By Amit Kumar Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment that the RSS and the BJP are trying to destroy India's Constitution and change it.

Sonowal said that Congress has never respected the country and the Constitution. Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said if anyone has disrespected the Constitution the most, it has been the Congress. "In this country, if they had recognised the Constitution then why would they have brought Emergency? This clearly shows that Congress has never respected the country. They didn't respect the Constitution. That's why today Rahul Gandhi is separated from the common men and he has no place in public," he said.

"Congress has never committed to serving the country with devotional feelings. They do not have any quality that can make them a patriot but Modi ji has proved today how the countrymen can be served through devotional feelings. It is because of the service done by Modi Ji today the power of the country has started increasing." Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further hit out at former Congress President and Wayanad Congress candidate and said that one thing is clear Rahul Gandhi does not know the country. "First study the 5,000-year-old civilization, the strength and values of the culture. He has neither studied nor researched. What to do? It is a pity for him... Modi ji has given the right leadership in giving proper identity to India in the world and he has no position in comparison to Modi ji. Out of frustration, he talks like this.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad said, "The RSS and the BJP are trying to destroy India's Constitution and change it. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc are trying to save the Constitution. Narendra Modi is the instrument of 5-6 of India's richest business people. "His goal is to distract India's people from the real issues. That is why sometimes you will see him doing puja underneath the sea...sometimes he tells the people of India we will bring the Olympics to India. Another time he will say we are going to send one man to the Moon. He never talks about unemployment or price rise," he said

Rahul Gandhi stated that the PM protects the richest people in the country and forgives their bank loans. "I don't know if you saw his interview with ANI yesterday. I don't know if you saw his face, his eyes, he was trying to defend the biggest corruption scandal on the planet through which BJP has got thousands of crores of rupees by extorting them from India's businessmen..." (ANI)

