Left Menu

US House speaker says spending, sanctions bills to come Tuesday

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said spending legislation will be released later on Tuesday with lawmakers still hammering out final figures, as the House prepares to vote on four separate measures providing aid to Israel and Ukraine. The measures, which would also include aid to Taiwan and U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, could come for a vote as early as Friday — more than two months after the Senate passed a bill providing additional assistance for the two allies embroiled in conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:41 IST
US House speaker says spending, sanctions bills to come Tuesday
Mike Johnson Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said spending legislation will be released later on Tuesday with lawmakers still hammering out final figures, as the House prepares to vote on four separate measures providing aid to Israel and Ukraine.

The measures, which would also include aid to Taiwan and U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, could come for a vote as early as Friday — more than two months after the Senate passed a bill providing additional assistance for the two allies embroiled in conflict. Johnson, in an interview on Fox News, said the fourth bill addressing national security priorities will include additional sanctions on Russia and Iran as well as a provision regarding the "seizure of corrupt Russian oligarchs' assets to assist with all this."

He also said lawmakers are "trying merge some" provisions to secure the U.S. border into the legislation but gave no additional details. Regarding the spending amounts, "some of that's still being decided," Johnson said, adding that lawmakers could to amend the measures to require "pay fors" to offset costs. Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has been pushing Johnson to allow a vote on supplemental funding, as have Senate Republicans and Democrats. But Johnson had given a variety of reasons to delay, including them the need to focus taxpayer dollars on domestic issues.

Many hard-right Republicans, especially those closely allied with former President Donald Trump, who is challenging Biden in the November presidential election, have been skeptical of assisting Kyiv in its fight against Russia and fiercely oppose sending billions more dollars to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung, Qualcomm complete 1024 QAM tests for FDD and TDD bands

Samsung, Qualcomm complete 1024 QAM tests for FDD and TDD bands

 Global
2
Voda Idea CEO aims to reverse telco's subscriber decline with FPO fundraising efforts

Voda Idea CEO aims to reverse telco's subscriber decline with FPO fundraisin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high after years; Explainer-Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire? and more

Health News Roundup: GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high ...

 Global
4
Trump to meet with Polish President Duda amid calls from NATO leaders for increased support for Ukraine

Trump to meet with Polish President Duda amid calls from NATO leaders for in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024