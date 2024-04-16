Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Nitin Gadkari confident of third straight victory, to face Congress' Vikas Thakre on April 19

Nagpur, one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra, will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The seat will witness the contest between senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Vikas Thakre, who is currently the Nagpur West MLA.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Nitin Gadkari registered victory with a massive vote share of 55.7 per cent. He defeated the current Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, with a victory margin of 2,16,009 votes. Gadkari also defeated Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar with a margin of 2,84,828 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier today, Nitin Gadkari released 'Vachan Nama' for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency today.

"We plan to open an organic fruits and vegetables and foodgrains market in Nagpur," he said. Earlier, Nitin Gadkari said that he is "101 per cent" sure of his victory and will try to win with a margin of more than five lakh votes.

"I am 101 per cent sure of my victory. This time I will win the election with a very good margin. Given the support of the public, their enthusiasm, the hard work of the party workers, I will try my best to win with a margin of more than 5 lakhs," Gadkari said after his name was announced by the party. Speaking about his development agenda for Nagpur, Gadkari said that he would try to make the city "pollution free" and convert it into a green city.

"The all-round development of Nagpur Vidarbha has been the initial resolution of my political life. I will be working on tourism, industry IT, development of MIHAN, purification of Nag river and most importantly, to make Nagpur city free from air and noise pollution and try to make it a green city," the Union Transport Minister said. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. (ANI)

