UP deputy CM hails PM Modi after prominent Oppn leaders join BJP

In a further shot in the arm for the BJP going into the Lok Sabha elections, prominent leaders from several Opposition parties joined the ruling party at the Centre in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 19:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/@ brajeshpathakup). Image Credit: ANI
In a further shot in the arm for the BJP going into the Lok Sabha elections, prominent leaders from several Opposition parties joined the ruling party at the Centre in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Welcoming them into the party fold, the deputy CM said the BJP was now the world's largest party in terms of members.

He said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as the world's biggest party, adding, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has become the world's largest party in terms of workers under the leadership of PM Modi. He is the most popular world leader today. Under his visionary leadership and guidance, we are preparing for the great festival of democracy." Taking to his official handle on X, Deputy CM Pathak posted, "Today, at our state office in Lucknow, leaders from various parties, impressed by the nationalist ideology and policies of the BJP, joined our party. We congratulated them on becoming members of the party and wished them a bright future. Our Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya and other office bearers were also present on this occasion."

The deputy CM said Prime Minister Modi has gained people's trust due to his work and is striving for the development of every section of society--be it women, farmers, or youth. "It is through his sheer hard work and visionary leadership over the last 10 years that PM Modi has gained the trust of people," Pathak said. Hailing the BJP's manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', the minister said, "In our manifesto that was released the day before yesterday, we have pledged to strengthen every sector. The country has made rapid strides across sectors over the last ten years. In a big boost to our space programme, our moon lander and rover were successfully placed on the unexplored south face of the moon under the Chandrayaan-3 mission."

The BJP unveiled its manifesto, titled 'Modi Ki Guarantee', on Sunday, last week. The manifesto outlines the party's vision for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country status) by 2047. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

