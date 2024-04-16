Left Menu

Social media platform X withholds some political posts in India after election commission order

Social media platform X said on Tuesday it withheld some posts in India containing political speech from elected politicians, political parties, and candidates for office after the country's election commission ordered their takedown. Elon Musk-owned X said it disagreed with the election commission's orders. "We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward," X said.

Social media platform X said on Tuesday it withheld some posts in India containing political speech from elected politicians, political parties, and candidates for office after the country's election commission ordered their takedown. Elon Musk-owned X said it disagreed with the election commission's orders.

"We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward," X said. India, with nearly a billion eligible voters, will set off on the world's largest electoral exercise on Friday.

