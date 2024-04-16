Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:48 IST
Assets of Bengal BJP MPs Raju Bista, Sukanta Majumdar register massive jump: Report
Assets of Darjeeling's sitting BJP MP Raju Bista, who is seeking re-election, registered a 215 per cent rise since the last Lok Sabha elections, an analysis of his self-sworn affidavit revealed.

Assets of BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar, who is also seeking re-election from Balurghat seat, recorded a 114 per cent rise since 2019, the report stated.

West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed self-sworn affidavits of all 47 candidates who are contesting from three constituencies of West Bengal -- Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj -- that are going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Bista, according to his affidavit filed during the 2019 elections, had assets worth over Rs 15 crore.

In this election's affidavit, he declared assets worth Rs 47 crore, an increase of over Rs 32 crore.

In 2019, Majumdar declared assets worth Rs 58.25 lakh, which grew to Rs 1.24 crore in 2024, the report stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

