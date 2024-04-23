"PM Modi has given equal attention to every sector, it's a golden period for us": MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday applauded the PM's contribution to the development of the state saying, the prime minister has given gifts worth about 1.25 lakh crores to the state till now. He further added that PM Modi has given equal attention to every sector, right from IT, and industry to irrigation in the state and it seems that it is a golden period for them when resources are being provided to Madhya Pradesh through the Central Government.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a press conference in the state capital Bhopal and also informed that PM Modi would hold a road show in Bhopal on Wednesday. "The second phase of the Lok Sabha election is approaching. It is a matter of good fortune for us that with this visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a record will be made of a Prime Minister visiting the maximum number of times to Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi has given gifts worth about 1.25 lakh crores till now to the state," CM said.

"Before 2013, Madhya Pradesh used to receive Rs 150 crore for the railway, however, today per year railway spends Rs 15 and half thousand crore for arrangements. This record tells what importance Madhya Pradesh has for the Central Government, and what importance Modi has for Madhya Pradesh. From IT industry to irrigation, equal attention has been given by the PM to every sector. It seems that it's a golden period for us when resources are being provided to Madhya Pradesh through the Central Government," he added. The Chief Minister further added that PM Modi would be visiting the state for the fifth time on Wednesday since after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

"PM Modi is coming to the state tomorrow for the fifth time since after the implementation of the model code of conduct. Earlier, he came to Jabalpur on April 7, Balaghat on April 9, Narmadapuram on April 14 and Damoh on April 19. Tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two meetings, one in Sagar, another in Harda and there will be a road show in Bhopal. The roadshow will be of 1 km which starts from Malviya Nagar Tiraha via Roshanpura and will conclude at Nanke intersection." the CM said. Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)