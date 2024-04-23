Turkey's Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar, media reports say

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday that he does not believe the Palestinian militant group Hamas will leave Qatar, where it is based, adding he had seen no such signs from Doha either.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Iraq, Erdogan also said the full capture of Gaza by Israel would "open the door" for further invasions of Palestinian territories, according to broadcaster Haberturk and other media outlets.

