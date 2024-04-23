Left Menu

"People will give a befitting reply to PM Modi," says Shatrughan Sinha while filing nomination for Asansol

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal, said that people of the state will make a new record of victory and will give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while filing his nomination for the seat.

23-04-2024
Lok Sabha MP from Asansol Shatrughan Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress candidate from Asansol said on Tuesday that the people of the state will make a new record of victory and will give a befitting reply to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while filing his nomination for the seat. Shatrughan Sinha said, "The manner in which the Prime Minister has used objectionable language is not just a coincidence. Last time too, he uttered "Didi, O Didi" and mocked (the CM), the people of the state gave a befitting reply... This time too, I think the people of Bengal will break the previous records and make a new record of victory and will give him a befitting reply."

While filing nomination for the Asansol constituency, Shatrughan Sinha said that the work done by the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has led to the party's victory. He said, "We have done an amazing roadshow and we could see how much support we are receiving from the people, how much love and blessings is there for us. We saw an amazing atmosphere. We can say that because of the work we have done ... Mamata Banerjee and TMC have won... We say 'what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.' That is what has happened." Praising Mamata Banerjee, Sinha also said that no Chief Minister would have worked the way West Bengal's CM worked for the people of the state. "The magic of Mamta's personality is speaking everywhere. The work Mamta Banerjee has done for her people and the state, no CM has done that ever for their people. And even the Prime Minister of the country hasn't done anything like this."

A few days ago, Sinha had said that the NDA will be reduced to 150-175 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "TMC will sweep in this election and BJP will go through a massive rout. Those whoo are giving the slogan of '400 paar', may remember the result of 2004 this time," Sinha had said. Notably, polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will be held across all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

