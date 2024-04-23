U.S. to remain staunch NATO ally regardless of election, says Stoltenberg
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-04-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 19:52 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that he expected the United States would remain a "strong and staunch" NATO ally, regardless of whoever won this year's U.S. Presidential election.
"The U.S. will remain a strong and staunch ally," said Stoltenberg, speaking at a news conference in Poland with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"NATO is making the U.S. safer and stronger," he added.
