Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Collapses While Addressing Campaign Rally
The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally, the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.
As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.
''Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally,'' the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's Yavatmal
- Nitin Gadkari
- Lok Sabha
- Warud
- Pusad
- Felt
ALSO READ
TDP decides not to participate in Lok Sabha elections in Telangana
BSP MP Malook Nagar quits party, joins Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of Lok Sabha polls
BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan eyes 4th straight win in Lok Sabha polls
Nominations for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI
BSP Lok Sabha member Malook Nagar switches allegiance and joins RLD