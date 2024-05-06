Left Menu

Karnal Congress Candidate Granted Bail in 2023 Road Blockade Case

Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja was on Monday granted bail after he appeared in a city court in a case registered against him in March 2023 for blocking a road, police said.The court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:44 IST
Karnal Congress Candidate Granted Bail in 2023 Road Blockade Case
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja was on Monday granted bail after he appeared in a city court in a case registered against him in March 2023 for blocking a road, police said.

The court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, they said. The FIR was registered against 11 accused including Budhiraja at Kherki Daula police station after Youth Congress workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway while protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, they added. Advocate Anil Sura, counsel for Budhiraja, said that the police had presented a challan in the court in this case on November 30 last year. ''A notice was issued to Budhiraja by the court. He appeared in the court at around 10 am today in the court of judicial magistrate first class Rashmeet Kaur and obtained bail on the bond of Rs 50,000,'' he said Budhiraja told reporters that the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana had registered five cases against him, but he is ''not going to bow down''.

''Now the people of Karnal will respond to this dictatorship,'' he said.

Following a complaint by ASI Yogender Kumar, the FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (riots), 283 (obstruction in public way), 341 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024