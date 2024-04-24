Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, PM for Evading Accountability on Critical Issues

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday that prices of essential commodities are rising under BJP's rule but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party are diverting attention from real issues even during the election campaign.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister at three corner meetings in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election, she said the BJP government led by Modi failed to address issues like price rise and unemployment.

She accused Modi of manipulating people's votes for the BJP on the basis of religion and stated that the Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to ''protect democracy'' and the Constitution of India.

Vadra alleged the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen ''exponentially'' in the last 10 years of the BJP's rule. Similarly, she stated that the unemployment rate has increased.

She lamented the absence of any debate in the country during the general elections regarding unemployment and what the Modi-led government has done to alleviate the rising prices of essential commodities.

The Congress leader said that the BJP-led government, which has ruled the country for the last 10 years, has consistently focused on dividing the nation's people and enriching a select few extremely wealthy monopolist businessmen, providing them with all available resources.

She alleged that the Prime Minister and BJP leaders have failed to address the problems faced by the common people of the country.

''They will not speak about development; they will not speak about real issues,'' the Congress leader alleged and accused the Prime Minister and BJP leaders of bringing up new issues irrelevant to the lives of the people.

During her election meetings, Vadra raised the issue of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, alleging that the Modi-led dispensation sent various agencies after opposition political leaders who had stood against the Prime Minister.

She also accused the BJP-led government of ''bullying'' the judiciary. Vadra claimed that Modi has gained control over the media by using his businessman friends, which has weakened the media's independence.

She further alleged that with the help of the media, the Prime Minister has created an atmosphere in the country during elections where people are encouraged to talk about their religion, evoke emotions, and manipulate them to vote for him based on religious grounds.

