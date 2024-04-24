Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Kannauj, SP Reverses Course

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, the party announced on Wednesday, two days after it had declared another candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat.

On Monday, the SP HAD declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the seat.

The party said Akhilesh Yadav will now file his papers on Thursday, when nominations begin.

