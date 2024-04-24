Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Kannauj, SP Reverses Course
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Kannauj, two days after the party announced Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate for the same seat. Akhilesh will file nomination papers on Thursday, marking the beginning of the nomination process.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, the party announced on Wednesday, two days after it had declared another candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat.
On Monday, the SP HAD declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the seat.
The party said Akhilesh Yadav will now file his papers on Thursday, when nominations begin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samajwadi Party
- Uttar
- Kannauj
- Lok Sabha
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Tej Pratap Yadav
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs puja on Chaitra Navratri
From abrogation of Article 370 to CAA implementation, Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights BJP govt's accomplishments
Accused of Uttarakhand dera chief's murder killed in police shootout
Samajwadi Party will end 'Agnipath' scheme, introduce regular recruitment in armed forces: Akhilesh Yadav while unveiling party manifesto.
Samajwadi Party releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Lucknow; promises caste-based census by 2025.