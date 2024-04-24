Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Kannauj, SP Reverses Course

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Kannauj, two days after the party announced Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate for the same seat. Akhilesh will file nomination papers on Thursday, marking the beginning of the nomination process.

Akhilesh Yadav to Contest from Kannauj, SP Reverses Course
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, the party announced on Wednesday, two days after it had declared another candidate for the Uttar Pradesh seat.

On Monday, the SP HAD declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the seat.

The party said Akhilesh Yadav will now file his papers on Thursday, when nominations begin.

