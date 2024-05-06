Stellar CISCE Results: Over 99% Success Rate for Class 10 and 98% for Class 12
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:22 IST
CISCE results: 99.47 per cent students pass class 10 board exams, 98.19 per cent students pass class 12.
