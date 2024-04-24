Left Menu

PM Modi to Embark on Two-Day Andhra Pradesh Campaign from May 3

PM Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh for Lok Sabha and Assembly poll campaign on May 3-4. This will be his second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule. Modi will address public meetings and carry out roadshows, details of which will be released soon. Elections for 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13, with results declared on June 4.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:20 IST
PM Modi to Embark on Two-Day Andhra Pradesh Campaign from May 3
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh for two days from May 3 to campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the BJP said on Wednesday.

This will be Modi's second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule.

Modi addressed a joint NDA meeting comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on May 3 and 4,'' Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a statement today.

The places where the PM would address public meetings and carry out roadshows are yet to be announced. It would be known by Thursday, a BJP source told PTI.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024