PM Modi to Embark on Two-Day Andhra Pradesh Campaign from May 3
PM Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh for Lok Sabha and Assembly poll campaign on May 3-4. This will be his second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule. Modi will address public meetings and carry out roadshows, details of which will be released soon. Elections for 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13, with results declared on June 4.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh for two days from May 3 to campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the BJP said on Wednesday.
This will be Modi's second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule.
Modi addressed a joint NDA meeting comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on May 3 and 4,'' Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a statement today.
The places where the PM would address public meetings and carry out roadshows are yet to be announced. It would be known by Thursday, a BJP source told PTI.
Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Janasena
- Palnadu
- Boppudi village
- Andhra
- Lok Sabha
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- Andhra Pradesh BJP
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) announces candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha, assembly elections
Election Commission to implement GPS location tracking system in vehicles for Lok Sabha elections
Lakshadweep: Candidates adjust Lok Sabha polls campaigns during Ramzan
Lakshadweep: Candidates adjust Lok Sabha polls campaigns during Ramzan
AIMIM backs Anandraj Ambedkar's candidacy from Amravati ahead of Lok Sabha elections