India's election panel asks Modi, Rahul Gandhi to respond to poll code violation complaints, ANI says
India's Election Commission has sought responses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on alleged violation of poll conduct rules, ANI news agency reported on Thursday.
The allegations by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress relate to "causing hatred and divide based on religion, caste, community, or language," the news agency reported.
