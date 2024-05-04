Left Menu

Woman throws acid on boyfriend in Nagpur; booked

The victim, Ganesh Laxman Bhoyer 29, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.Bhoyer was in a live-in relationship with the accused woman. No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official said.

A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly throwing acid on her 29-year-old boyfriend and injuring him after a fight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against the accused woman and two others involved in the attack that took place on April 25, an official from Kalamna police station said.

The victim, Ganesh Laxman Bhoyer (29), sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Bhoyer was in a live-in relationship with the accused woman. But the relationship turned sour due to the victim's alcohol addiction and disagreements about the woman's friends visiting their place, the official said.

On April 25, the accused, accompanied by two of her friends, threw acid on Bhoyer at Kalmana market and fled the scene, he said. No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

