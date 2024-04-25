Left Menu

PM Modi to Embark on Extensive Two-Day Campaign Trail in Karnataka from April 28

PM Modi to campaign in Karnataka on April 28-29, addressing public meetings in Belagavi, Sirsi, Davangere, Ballari, and Bagalkote to support BJP in Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a whirlwind tour of Karnataka on April 28 and 29, where he will address public meetings in five districts and canvas for the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, the party's state unit said on Thursday.

According to BJP election management committee state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, Modi will reach Belagavi on April 28 morning and address a public meeting at 10 am.

He would then fly to Sirsi to attend a public meeting at 12 noon.

The PM's next destination would be Davangere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 pm.

Later, Modi would address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm.

On April 29, the Prime Minister would travel to Bagalkote to attend a public meeting at 11 am.

