"Appeasement politics behind friendship of two UP boys...": PM Modi takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi

Lashing out at the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh and the OBC community need to be aware of the "dangerous game" played by the Opposition parties of trying to 'snatch" their reservation rights and give it to their "vote banks". His remarks come in the wake of the row that erupted after the National Commission for Backward Castes pointed out that the Karnataka government has categorised the entire Muslim community in the state under the OBC category causing 'injustice' to the people of the OBC community.

Taking a jibe at the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, PM Modi said that the foundation of friendship between the two boys in UP (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) is "appeasement politics." Addressing a public meeting in Agra on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Remember in 2012, right before the UP Assembly polls, Congress had tried something similar. They had tried to give a part of the OBC reservation to minorities on the basis of religion. But they couldn't succeed in their intentions."

"The people of UP and especially the OBC community will have to understand this dangerous game of SP-Congress. Dalits, backwards will have to understand this game of SP-Congress," he added. He alleged that the Karnataka Congress government has "secretly robbed" the rights of the OBCs and they want to do the same thing with backward communities everywhere they get into power.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has overnight turned all the Muslim castes in Karnataka into OBCs by stamping a paper and told them to become the owners of this 27 per cent and loot it. They have robbed the rights of the OBCs. The Congress intends to play the same game in UP, to perform the same feat, wherever they get a chance in the country, they want to secretly rob the rights of the OBCs, SCs, and STs from the back door and give them away. And in this, the Samajwadi Party is also fully supporting them," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also accused Congress of advocating religion-based reservations despite court restrictions.

"The same Congress has repeatedly advocated for reservations based on religion in their manifestos, whether in Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh. The Constitution and the courts of the country have repeatedly forbidden Congress from doing so, rejecting every argument they have made... Congress has now resolved to bring reservations based on religion, and for this, they have found a way to steal from the 27 per cent quota for OBCs, to quietly snatch away and give reservations based on religion," he further said. He further said that the Samajwadi Party is betraying the Yadav community only (considered traditional voters of SP) for their "appeasement and vote bank politics."

"SP and Congress want to snatch the rights that are granted to these communities by the Constitution and give it to their vote banks. For the vote bank, Samajwadi Party is betraying Yadavs and backward communities. Both Congress and SP are drenched in appeasement politics and have similar thinking. In speeches, they talk about OBC, but through the back door, want to give their rights to their vote banks," the Prime Minister said. Attacking the INDIA bloc further, PM Modi said that as long as he is there, no one can commit the "sin" of taking away the rights of SC, ST, OBC and the 'mangalsutra' of women.

"Will you let go of your property to the corrupt SP-Congress alliance? Before looting the SC, ST and OBC rights and eyeing women's mangal sutra- 'Jab tak Modi zinda hain, aisa koi bhi paap karne se pehle aapko Modi se nipatna padega'..." Prime Minister Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party government in UP for their government in 2012-17 and said that lands of common people were grabbed by others.

"Before Yogi government, the slogan of INDI alliance was 'jo zameen sarkari hai, wo zameen humari hai'. This no longer happens under Yogi ji's rule, so you all might have forgotten, but I want to remind you all...after Yogi government came to power, these people were sent to the right place," he further said. In Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. The Congress Party secured only one seat.

Uttar Pradesh sends the maximum number of MPs, 80 in total, to Parliament. The first phase of voting in the state has already taken place on April 19. The remaining Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will cast their votes in the subsequent phases of the election, namely, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1. The counting of votes will occur on June 4. (ANI)

