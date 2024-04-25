"Do not play politics in Neha Hiremath murder case," says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government strongly condemns the murder of Neha Hiremath and the CID investigation has been expedited to punish the accused. Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) insistence that the case should be investigated by the CBI, the CM asked if the BJP handed over any case to the CBI during its tenure. "When I was CM earlier, I had handed over cases to the CBI. What moral right do they have to ask? Let them not indulge in politics with the case," he added.

The CM said that he has spoken to the public prosecutor to extend severe punishment to the murder accused, and the government has already arrested the accused. A CID investigation has been conducted and the charge sheet will be prepared very soon. Siddaramaiah said that the other parties should not use the issue politically.

He further highlighted, "The government is making a sincere effort to extend severe punishment to the culprit." Meanwhile on Wednesday, the accused in the murder case of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress councillor in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation was sent to a 6-day Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody.

On April 18, Neha, 21, was stabbed to death allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad, where she was a first-year MCA student. The police arrested Fayaz within hours of the incident and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The CID, however, took Fayaz's custody on Wednesday and was also granted a 6-day custody. He was, later brought to Hubballi from Dharwad. While police investigation suggests Neha and Fayaz were in a relationship, her family members have said that he was pestering her and that she had rejected his marriage proposal. (ANI)

