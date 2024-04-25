Over 12,250 voters cast ballots in 48 hours for 8 second-phase Maharashtra LS seats
Over 12,250 elderly and disabled voters in Maharashtra exercised their franchise through India's 'Home Voting Policy' for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. The scheme, which targets voters over 85 and persons with disabilities, saw 9,560 elderly and 2,699 disabled voters casting their ballots in several constituencies. This follows over 5,000 such voters utilizing the facility in the first phase of elections.
More than 12,250 persons exercised their franchise over the past 48 hours for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra under the Election Commission of India's 'Home Voting Policy', an official said on Thursday.
As part of the scheme, 9,560 voters above 85 years of age and 2,699 persons with disabilities (PwDs) voted in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada, he said.
These seats will got to polls on Friday, he added.
''More than 5,000 persons used this home voting facility in the first phase. It is aimed at senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs),'' the poll official said.
