BJP's Devtanu Bhattacharya joins race for Bengal's Birbhum Lok Sabha seat

Senior district BJP leader Devtanu Bhattacharya submitted his nomination papers for the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, becoming the second candidate from the party to do so after IPS officer Debasish Dhar. Dhar, who resigned from service, has already commenced his campaign after receiving official nomination from the central leadership.

The latest development was allegedly prompted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark during a public gathering in Birbhum.

Banerjee had said Dhar, who was relieved of his duties as SP following an incident involving firing by central forces in Cooch Benhar's Sitalkuchi in 2021, is still undergoing departmental proceedings.

Official sources said Dhar has not been given release order despite himself resigning from the post.

State BJP general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said, ''In the wake of behind the scene machinations (by ruling establishments), the BJP is nominating a second candidate for technical reasons. We don't want to take any risk.'' Bhattacharya said, ''I will do whatever is asked from me by my party. We all are united and working together to fight the conspiracies of Trinamool. It is a strategic move to foil their gameplan.'' Dhar had been put on compulsory waiting after the Sitalkuchi firing in which five persons were killed.

Birbhum will go for polls on May 13.

The main contender against the BJP is TMC candidate and incumbent MP Satabdi Roy.

