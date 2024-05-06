EU's Vestager urges action to curb AI risks
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The European Union should take action to curb the risks that artificial intelligence (AI) pose, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.
"We should take action to prevent AI from reinforcing discrimination, invading our privacy, (and) being used to manipulate us by actors who do not want the best for us," she said at a summit in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Antitrust Regulator Orders Google to Adjust Ad Search Restrictions Impacting Yahoo
Armenia asks World Court to throw out Azerbaijan discrimination case
Azerbaijan asks World Court to move forward with Armenia discrimination case
BJP government provided free ration to 80 crore people without any discrimination on the basis of religious lines, says PM Modi.
Google and Apple Under Scrutiny from US Antitrust Laws that Fueled Their Dominance