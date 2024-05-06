EU's Vestager urges action to curb AI risks

The European Union should take action to curb the risks that artificial intelligence (AI) pose, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday.

"We should take action to prevent AI from reinforcing discrimination, invading our privacy, (and) being used to manipulate us by actors who do not want the best for us," she said at a summit in Berlin.

