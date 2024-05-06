Tourism Ministry Promotes Destination Egypt at Arabian Travel Mart with Dynamic New Campaign

Seeking to strengthen the country's presence in the Middle East tourism market, the Tourism Ministry is participating in the Arabian Travel Mart 2024 being held in Dubai from May 6 to 9, officials on Monday said.

Highlighting lesser-known destinations, the ministry also launched the 'Cool Summers of India' campaign at the Mart.

The campaign went live on Monday and social media handles of 'Incredible India' have already shared a teaser and some glimpses of this ''segmented offering'' in its run-up.

It is largely targeted towards drawing the foreign tourists by challenging the notion that India is too hot for summer travel, as the Indian subcontinent has a range of weathers, sources had said here on May 3.

Arabian Travel Mart is one of the key events in the global tourism arena.

''The event marks a significant step in strengthening India's presence in the Middle East tourism market,'' the ministry said in a statement.

An 'Incredible India' pavilion was inaugurated by Satish Kumar Sivan, Counsul General of India to Dubai, it said.

''The pavilion has made a resounding entry, aiming to capture the entirety of the UAE market. Leading a delegation comprising tour operators, luxury hotels, wellness resorts, and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, India is poised to showcase itself as a 365-day destination,'' the statement said.

This digital campaign -- 'Cool Summers of India' -- challenges the notion of India being too hot for summer travel, emphasising its offerings in hill resorts, including the Himalayas. The campaign seeks to promote India as a holistic destination throughout the year, the officials said.

As part of this campaign, a two-phase list of sites has been drawn which will be revealed once the campaign goes live. Under phase one, a list of about 50 summer getaways have been chosen, most of these being in north India, the sources said on May 3.

India's participation in the Arabian Travel Mart 2024 holds immense potential for the tourism industry and the economy at large, they said.

The event provides a platform for the Indian tourism players to exhibit their offerings, forge alliances within the industry and attract visitors from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. This, in turn, is expected to bolster revenue generation and foster job creation within the tourism sector, the statement said.

