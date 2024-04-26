Bengal: Peaceful Polling in 3 LS Seats; 72% Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM
There is no report of any untoward incident in the three parliamentary constituencies, he said.Forty-seven candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray in this phase, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise.Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies.
- Country:
- India
Polling for three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal in the second phase of parliamentary elections was peaceful with a voter turnout of over 72 per cent registered till 5 pm on Friday, an EC official said.
Voting for Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies started at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM, he said.
Till 5 PM, Balurghat recorded the highest polling percentage at 72.30, followed by Raiganj at 71.87 and Darjeeling at 71.41, the Election Commission official said.
''Today's polling was peaceful. There is no report of any untoward incident in the three parliamentary constituencies,'' he said.
Forty-seven candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray in this phase, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise.
Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies. There are 1,999 polling stations in Darjeeling, 1,730 in Raiganj and 1,569 in Balurghat, he said.
A total of 272 companies, comprising 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), along with 12,983 state policemen have been deployed for the polls, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TDP decides not to participate in Lok Sabha elections in Telangana
BSP MP Malook Nagar quits party, joins Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of Lok Sabha polls
BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan eyes 4th straight win in Lok Sabha polls
Nominations for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls to begin tomorrow: ECI
BSP Lok Sabha member Malook Nagar switches allegiance and joins RLD