Left Menu

Odisha BJP Speculates BJD's Move to Induct Pandian into Assembly through Bypoll

The Odisha BJP on Friday alleged that Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two seats, will vacate one of them to facilitate his close aide V K Pandians entry into the assembly.The allegation was levelled by former BJP president Samir Mohanty at a press conference here, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to the state.Pandian is not a candidate either for Lok Sabha or assembly even though he formally joined the BJD last year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:31 IST
Odisha BJP Speculates BJD's Move to Induct Pandian into Assembly through Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha BJP on Friday alleged that Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting from two seats, will vacate one of them to facilitate his close aide V K Pandian's entry into the assembly.

The allegation was levelled by former BJP president Samir Mohanty at a press conference here, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Pandian is not a candidate either for Lok Sabha or assembly even though he formally joined the BJD last year. He declared his intention not to contest but rather to ensure Patnaik's sixth consecutive term as Odisha's chief minister, Mohanty said.

Mohanty alleged that Patnaik's dual constituency - Hinjli in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Bolangir district- bid aims to set the stage for Pandian's eventual induction through a by-election maneuvere, a move he believes Odisha residents will resist.

''The CM will vacate one of the two seats and put up Pandian from there in the bypoll. People of Odisha will thwart this ploy of the BJD to parachute him to Vidhan Sabha,'' Mohanty told reporters.

Mohanty further accused the BJD government of widespread corruption under the guise of its 5T (transformation) initiative, alleging a calculated strategy to facilitate Pandian's ascension to governance.

''This is well-calibrated strategy of the BJD to ensure backdoor entry of 5T chairman Pandian to help him take over the reins of governance in Odisha,'' he alleged.

In response, the BJD dismissed Mohanty's claims, attributing them to the BJP's apprehension of electoral defeat in the upcoming polls. Party spokesperson Sulata Deo dismissed Mohanty's assertions as products of the BJP's ''fake news factory,'' labeling them as false, baseless, and politically motivated.

''The BJP people are unable to think logically as they fear that 2019 election performance will be repeated in 2024. Mohanty is yet to get over the drubbing that the BJP suffered during his stint as the part president in the panchayat elections," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024