Cong suspends ex-Rajasthan MLA, ex-state unit secy for anti-party activities

The Congress on Friday suspended former Rajasthan MLA Ameen Khan and former state unit secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat for anti-party activities, a party spokesperson said here.

The action against Khan, a former MLA from the Sheo Assembly constituency, was based on a complaint from the Congress' Barmer Lok Sabha seat candidate Ummedaram, the spokesperson said.

Shekhawat was suspended following complaints by the Congress candidate from the Jalore parliamentary constituency Vaibhav Gehlot.

Both the Lok Sabha seats went to polls on Friday.

