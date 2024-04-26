Left Menu

Cong suspends ex-Rajasthan MLA, ex-state unit secy for anti-party activities

Congress suspended former MLA Ameen Khan and former state unit secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat for anti-party activities. The action was taken based on complaints from Lok Sabha candidates Ummedaram and Vaibhav Gehlot. Khan was accused of working against Ummedaram in the Barmer constituency, while Shekhawat reportedly campaigned against Gehlot in Jalore. The suspension comes as both constituencies went to polls on Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:38 IST
The Congress on Friday suspended former Rajasthan MLA Ameen Khan and former state unit secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat for anti-party activities, a party spokesperson said here.

The action against Khan, a former MLA from the Sheo Assembly constituency, was based on a complaint from the Congress' Barmer Lok Sabha seat candidate Ummedaram, the spokesperson said.

Shekhawat was suspended following complaints by the Congress candidate from the Jalore parliamentary constituency Vaibhav Gehlot.

Both the Lok Sabha seats went to polls on Friday.

