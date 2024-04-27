High-level dialogue between Turkey and the US will continue, Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson says
Turkey's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the U.S. on May 9 has been postponed to a later date convenient to both sides due to scheduling conflicts.
"High-level dialogue between Turkey and the U.S. will continue," Spokesperson Oncu Keceli said.
