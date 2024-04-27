BJP will win with huge majority: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Pathak on Lok Sabha phase 2 election

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has expressed confidence in his party's victory in the second phase of the polls, stating that the BJP will win with a large majority. "Lotus (BJP) is blooming in the second phase of voting. A large number of voters came out of their homes and reached the booths in all eight seats...BJP will win with a huge majority. Samajwadi Party will prove to be a super flop show," Pathak told ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande has asserted that the INDIA alliance will win the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Pande said that this election will be fought very strongly by the INDIA bloc.

"This election will be fought very strongly from there by the INDIA alliance and it is not as easy as BJP pretends it to be, this itself shows, from inside, they have accepted the defeat...Smriti Irani's statements shouldn't be given importance anywhere...reacting to it will be like stooping to a very low level of politics. For Smriti Irani also this election is going to be tough and the INDIA alliance will win," Pande told ANI on Friday. Pande claimed that the candidates of the INDIA alliance were winning the first phase of voting by a significant margin.

"In all the constituencies I have visited, I could see a lot of excitement in people for change. The way voting happened in the first phase, it is very clear that the candidates of INDIA alliance are winning by a good majority. The reason for that is there is dissatisfaction among people, especially among youth, they're totally disappointed with the present government. They want a change," he said. Uttar Pradesh voted on eight parliamentary constituencies in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election yesterday.

The third phase of the election will be held on May 7. (ANI)

