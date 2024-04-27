Left Menu

AAP Protests Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest in East Delhi

AAP held a protest in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, who is currently in Tihar jail in a money laundering case. The protest was part of AAP's "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign. AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar said the people of Delhi will respond to BJP's "dictatorship" through votes. Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, will begin AAP's Lok Sabha campaign with a roadshow in support of Kumar in East Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:21 IST
AAP workers held a demonstration at Laxmi Nagar here against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal's maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday.

The demonstration was organised near a foot-over bridge in the East Delhi area as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ''Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'' campaign.

AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidate Kuldeep Kumar, for whom Sunita Kejriwal will be campaigning on Saturday, told PTI Videos that the people of Delhi are ready to give a befitting reply to the ''dictatorship that the BJP has shown'' and the arrest of Kejriwal.

AAP workers holding placards raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' at the demonstration led by Kumar.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, currently lodged at the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal will be spearheading the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, and her canvassing for the party will begin with the roadshow in support for Kumar in East Delhi.

