Left Menu

Jaunpur Jail to Bareilly Jail: Former UP MP Dhananjay Singh Transferred

Former MP Dhananjay Singh, convicted in a kidnapping case, has been transferred from Jaunpur jail to Bareilly jail, a month after his sentencing. The transfer was prompted by an MLA's letter raising concerns about Singh's influence in the local elections. Singh, once a BSP MP, was preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from JD(U) but his conviction barred him from running.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 27-04-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 12:16 IST
Jaunpur Jail to Bareilly Jail: Former UP MP Dhananjay Singh Transferred
  • Country:
  • India

Former MP Dhananjay Singh was on Saturday shifted from district jail here to Bareilly jail, over a month after his conviction in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case, a senior police officer said.

On March 6, Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram were found guilty in the case of the kidnapping and extortion of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal. He was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and since then he has been lodged in Jaunpur district jail.

Jaunpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma said in compliance with the government order, the former MP was sent from the district jail here to Bareilly jail at 8 am on Saturday.

A senior district official said that an MLA of the district had written a letter to the government for his transfer, saying that Dhananjay's wife Srikala Reddy is contesting elections from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

Reddy, the chairman of Jaunpur Zila Panchayat, BSP's candidate from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat.

The MLA alleged that Singh was pressuring the locals to support Reddy in elections by calling them to jail and urged that in such a situation, his stay in the district jail is not justified.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the government shifted Singh from Jaunpur jail to Bareilly jail, the official said.

Singh, considered a strongman, had won the Lok Sabha elections from Bahujan Samaj Party in 2009.

Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur on Janata Dal's (United) seat but his conviction made him ineligible to contest the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024