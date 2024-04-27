Left Menu

Prominent OBC and SC leaders join AAP, bolstering party's grassroots support

Three political leaders joined AAP: Kuldeep Singh Shanty (BJP), Gurdarshan Lal (Akali Dal), and Rahul Sharma (NSUI). AAP's Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inducted them, confident of AAP's victory in all 13 Punjab Lok Sabha seats.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:51 IST
Prominent OBC and SC leaders join AAP, bolstering party's grassroots support
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP OBC Morcha leader, an Akali Dal leader and NSUI's Punjab vice-president on Saturday here joined the AAP in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kuldeep Singh Shanty, secretary of BJP's other backward classes (OBC) Morcha, and Gurdarshan Lal, general secretary, scheduled castes (SC) wing (Doaba), Shiromani Akali Dal, were welcomed into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fold by Mann, according to a party statement.

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and senior party leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present during their joining ceremony.

Mann said people from every section of Punjab are joining the AAP as they are impressed by the work of the AAP government in the last two years, accoeding to the statement.

He further said the party will create history by winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Punjab vice president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) Rahul Sharma, who also joined the AAP on the occasion, was inducted into the party by Mann in the presence of AAP's Punjab general secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024