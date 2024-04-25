Left Menu

SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad Aim to Bounce Back and Avenge Opening Night Defeat

SRH faced a batting collapse, with only Abhishek Sharma (31) and Pat Cummins (31) scoring substantial runs. Aiden Markram (7) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 not out) also contributed. Will Jacks and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Cameron Green claimed three. The team was dismissed for 171 runs in 20 overs, losing eight wickets.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:33 IST
SRH: Abhishek Sharma c Karthik b Yash Dayal 31 Travis Head c Karn Sharma b Will Jacks 1 Aiden Markram lbw b Swapnil Singh 7 Nitish Reddy b Karn Sharma 13 Heinrich Klaasen (wk)c Green b Swapnil Singh 7 Shahbaz Ahmed not out40 Abdul Samad c and b Karn Sharma 10 Pat Cummins c Siraj b Green 31 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Siraj b Green 13 Jaydev Unadkat not out 8 Extras (lb 1, w 8, nb 1) 10 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 3-1, 37-2, 41-3, 56-4, 69-5, 85-6, 124-7, 141-8 Bowlers: Will Jacks 2-0-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-20-0, Yash Dayal 3-0-18-1, Swapnil Singh 3-0-4-0, Karn Sharma 4-0-29-2, Lockie Ferguson 2-0-28-0, Cameron Green 2-0-12-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

