SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad Aim to Bounce Back and Avenge Opening Night Defeat

SRH: Abhishek Sharma c Karthik b Yash Dayal 31 Travis Head c Karn Sharma b Will Jacks 1 Aiden Markram lbw b Swapnil Singh 7 Nitish Reddy b Karn Sharma 13 Heinrich Klaasen (wk)c Green b Swapnil Singh 7 Shahbaz Ahmed not out40 Abdul Samad c and b Karn Sharma 10 Pat Cummins c Siraj b Green 31 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Siraj b Green 13 Jaydev Unadkat not out 8 Extras (lb 1, w 8, nb 1) 10 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 3-1, 37-2, 41-3, 56-4, 69-5, 85-6, 124-7, 141-8 Bowlers: Will Jacks 2-0-23-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-20-0, Yash Dayal 3-0-18-1, Swapnil Singh 3-0-4-0, Karn Sharma 4-0-29-2, Lockie Ferguson 2-0-28-0, Cameron Green 2-0-12-2.

