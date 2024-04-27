Left Menu

Sikh community leaders join BJP, signaling growing support for the party

Over 1,000 Sikhs, including Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee members, joined the BJP, citing government initiatives supporting the community. BJP chief JP Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, such as opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and taking action against those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Nadda emphasized the BJP's appreciation for the Sikh community's contributions and sacrifices and vowed to continue supporting their well-being. The BJP's efforts to strengthen its ties with Sikhs and prepare for the upcoming Punjab elections are evident in this move.

A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP chief JP Nadda on the occasion said if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party said in a statement that more than 1,000 Sikhs joined the BJP.

Nadda also cited central government decisions such as opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration for donations to the Golden Temple, and action against the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

While other parties have made promises and offered inducements to gain support from the Sikh community, it is Modi who has truly worked for their welfare, he said.

Nadda added the BJP regarded highly the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country and will keep working for its welfare.

The BJP has actively promoted the unity, integrity and security of the nation, with the Sikh community playing a crucial role in these efforts, he said.

The BJP has been on an overdrive to deepen its bond with Sikhs and is looking to put up a strong fight in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, where it is in a majority. A number of well-known Sikh politicians from the state have recently joined the party.

