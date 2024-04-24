BJP Minority Morcha leader expelled after criticizing PM's remarks

Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president Usman Ghani, who expressed displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Rajasthan, was on Wednesday expelled from the party for ''tarnishing'' its image. Ghani, while talking to a news channel, said that the party was going to lose three-four Lok Sabha seats out of 25 seats.

He also condemned Modi's remarks made regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state.

BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said here that an attempt was made by Usman Ghani to ''tarnish'' the image of BJP in the media.

''The party took cognizance of the act of Usman Ghani to tarnish the image of the BJP and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years, considering it a breach of discipline,'' Lakhawat said.

The action came after a video of Ghani surfaced on social media in which he is talking to a news channel reporter.

Bikaner Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi on Sunday had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would ''redistribute'' wealth to Muslims. He alleged that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the ''infiltrators'' and ''those who have more children''.

The remarks have triggered a backlash from several opposition parties.

