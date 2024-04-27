Left Menu

'Law and order broken down, CM abusing BJP in rallies': Himachal BJP chief

Accusing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of "abusing" the BJP in his rallies, State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said that law and order has broken down in the last 15 months under the Congress government in the state.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:29 IST
'Law and order broken down, CM abusing BJP in rallies': Himachal BJP chief
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of "abusing" the BJP in his rallies, State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said that law and order has broken down in the last 15 months under the Congress government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday, the BJP leader said, "The Congress government has lost the right to seek votes from the public. Law and order in Himachal Pradesh has also broken down in the last 15 months."

"Not a single new institute has been opened. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is doing nothing but abusing only the Bharatiya Janata Party and blaming us for his inability. In such a situation, the public is questioning. Development has completely come to a standstill in the state," Bindal said. He further said, "As the election campaign is gaining momentum in the state, the confusion of the state government is coming to the fore. The Chief Minister is abusing the BJP every day in his every rally."

The BJP leader also referred to a Dalit youth "who was killed in Chamba." "It's been over one and a half years, but the Chief Minister has not so far visited the family of the victim," he said. He further claimed that the state is witnessing an increase in the number of drug cases. "Over 2500 cases of drugs have been registered in the state. The drug cases are increasing, but the Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, are not speaking a single word about it," Bindal added.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. The voting for the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections has been completed so far. The third phase of voting will be held on May 7.

Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1, and votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024