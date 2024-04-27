'Law and order broken down, CM abusing BJP in rallies': Himachal BJP chief

Accusing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of "abusing" the BJP in his rallies, State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said that law and order has broken down in the last 15 months under the Congress government in the state. Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday, the BJP leader said, "The Congress government has lost the right to seek votes from the public. Law and order in Himachal Pradesh has also broken down in the last 15 months."

"Not a single new institute has been opened. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is doing nothing but abusing only the Bharatiya Janata Party and blaming us for his inability. In such a situation, the public is questioning. Development has completely come to a standstill in the state," Bindal said. He further said, "As the election campaign is gaining momentum in the state, the confusion of the state government is coming to the fore. The Chief Minister is abusing the BJP every day in his every rally."

The BJP leader also referred to a Dalit youth "who was killed in Chamba." "It's been over one and a half years, but the Chief Minister has not so far visited the family of the victim," he said. He further claimed that the state is witnessing an increase in the number of drug cases. "Over 2500 cases of drugs have been registered in the state. The drug cases are increasing, but the Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, are not speaking a single word about it," Bindal added.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. The voting for the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections has been completed so far. The third phase of voting will be held on May 7.

Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1, and votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

