Left Menu

Sunita Kejriwal Leads Maiden Poll Roadshow, Expresses Confidence in Husband

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita holds maiden poll roadshow in Delhi, says nobody can break Delhi CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:39 IST
Sunita Kejriwal Leads Maiden Poll Roadshow, Expresses Confidence in Husband
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a ''sher'' (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

''We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy,'' Sunita Kejriwal said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024