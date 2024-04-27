Andhra Pradesh Elections: EC Clears 503 LS, 2,705 Assembly Nominations
In Andhra Pradesh, 503 Lok Sabha and 2,705 Assembly nominations have been accepted after scrutiny for the May 13 elections. 183 Lok Sabha and 939 Assembly nominations were rejected. Nandyala (36) had highest accepted Lok Sabha nominations, Rajahmundry (12) lowest. Tirupati (48) and Chodavaram (6) had highest and lowest accepted Assembly nominations, respectively. The scrutiny was held on Friday, and April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday said 503 nominations for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,705 papers for 175 Assembly segments in the state have been accepted after scrutiny for the May 13 polls.
Of the 686 nominations received for the general elections, 183 were rejected, he said.
As many as 939 nominations out of 3,644 papers received for Assembly elections were also rejected following scrutiny, he added.
''For Parliament constituencies, Nandyala Lok Sabha segment saw the highest number of accepted nominations at 36 after scrutiny, while Rajahmundry saw the lowest number at 12, '' said Meena in a release.
Tirupati emerged as the Assembly constituency which witnessed the highest number of accepted nominations after scrutiny at 48 and Chodavaram the lowest at six.
The Election Commission scrutinised the nominations on Friday, which were received between April 18 and 25.
April 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
The simultaneous elections for the Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh will be held on 13 May. The results of the entire nation's votes will be put out on June 4.
