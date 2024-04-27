Left Menu

BJP Alleges Misrepresentation by Congress in Sharing Home Minister Shah's Speech on Social Media

BJP accuses Congress of posting a manipulated speech by Home Minister Amit Shah on quotas for disadvantaged communities. The BJP has filed complaints with the Andhra Pradesh chief electoral office and the cyber crime investigation department, urging them to take action and block the Congress's social media account responsible for the tampering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:15 IST
The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint with the chief electoral office of Andhra Pradesh, accusing a social media handle of the Congress of posting a ''tampered speech'' of Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of quota for traditionally disadvantaged communities.

The complained filed by the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP urged the Election Commission official in the state to take action and block the said 'X' account of the Congress.

The BJP said Shah's original speech made in a public meeting was tampered with to give an impression that he spoke against the reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Its complaint said, ''Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji did not deliver any such word against the reservation for SC, ST and OBC and tampering of the original speech was done by the social media activists of the Congress party for their political gains and to cause immeasurable damage to the BJP in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and as well as throughout India.'' The party submitted a similar complaint to the cyber crime investigation department of police.

