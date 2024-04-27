Lok Sabha Election 2019: Final Voting Percentage in Ghaziabad 49.87%, Gautam Budh Nagar 53.66%

Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 53.66 per cent voter turnout while it was registered at 49.87 per cent in Ghaziabad, according to final official figures declared on Saturday.

The voter turnout was higher in the rural areas of both constituencies.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had 15 candidates in the fray while 14 contenders were in the race to the Parliament from Ghaziabad.

The two parliamentary seats were among the eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls on Friday.

According to the Election Commission figures on Friday night, Ghaziabad had recorded a turnout of 49.65 per cent while it was 53.21 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

However, an updated voter turnout issued by the local election offices on Saturday stated that the final polling percentage in Ghaziabad was 49.87 per cent and 53.66 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Ghaziabad had a total 29,45,487 voters of whom 14,68,872 cast their votes, i.e 49.87 per cent, according to official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had a total 26,75,148 voters of whom 14,35,720 cast their votes, i.e, 53.66 per cent, the data showed.

Ghaziabad had recorded a voter turnout of 55.89 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 56.94 per cent in 2014. Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in 2019 and 60.38 per cent in 2014, the Election Commission (EC) data showed.

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar have five assembly segments each and the data showed that the voter turnout was higher in the rural areas of both constituencies.

A break up of Ghaziabad's assembly segments showed the voting percentage at Loni (54.25 per cent), Muradnagar (53.98 per cent), Sahibabad (42.96 per cent), Ghaziabad (47.86 per cent) and Dholana (59.35 per cent).

Similarly, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the assembly-wise polling figures stood at Noida (46.97 per cent), Dadri (53.02 per cent), Jewar (55.21 per cent), Sikandrabad (60.88 per cent) and Khurja (59.38 per cent), according to the data.

The Lok Sabha elections results will be declared for June 4.

